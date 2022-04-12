-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ReNew Energy Global.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of RNW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 604,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $6,502,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.