$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ENLC. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

