Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

