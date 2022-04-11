Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Credicorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 275,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

