Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

