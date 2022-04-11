Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 13.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 674.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $151.84 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.