Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 41,657 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.