Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,627 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.62 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

