Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,251 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 246.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

