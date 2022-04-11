Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

