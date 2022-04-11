Zhihu (ZH) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) is one of 225 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Zhihu to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million -$203.82 million -3.28 Zhihu Competitors $3.21 billion $492.46 million -64,276.71

Zhihu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91% Zhihu Competitors -15.59% -19.63% -7.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhihu and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57 Zhihu Competitors 1336 6740 12125 345 2.56

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $9.48, indicating a potential upside of 270.44%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zhihu rivals beat Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

