ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $623,728.90 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $623,728.90 and approximately $413.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00375344 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00081943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00094764 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006002 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

