Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.81 ($97.60).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €45.95 ($50.49) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($54.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.56 and its 200 day moving average is €68.04.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

