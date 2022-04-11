Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hess (NYSE:HES) to “Strong-Buy”

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. The discoveries in the Stabroek Block helped the company to increase the gross recoverable resource estimate to more than 10 billion barrel of oil equivalent. It anticipates multibillions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. As Hess brings Liza phase 2 online, its cash flow situation is expected to make a major jump. Hess’ midstream assets, which enable it to earn stable fee-based revenues, are a huge positive. Moreover, in the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows, reduce unit cash costs and optimize its infrastructure. Given these tailwinds, Hess is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.15.

Shares of HES traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

