Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $196.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.69. 413,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,460. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,560,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.