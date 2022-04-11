Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NBHC. Stephens lifted their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NBHC stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

