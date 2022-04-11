Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LOCL opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

