Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $74.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.