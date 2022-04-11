Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Intel reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.57. 30,328,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,146,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.