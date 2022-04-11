Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.63 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

