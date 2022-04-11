Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will post $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.38 to $19.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.11 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $258.69 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $188.15 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

