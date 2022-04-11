Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will post $43.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.75 million and the highest is $44.01 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $201.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.38 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $246.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $827.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.