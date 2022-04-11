Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,408. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $741.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.