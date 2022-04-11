Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will report $299.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.28 million to $303.90 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $234.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 1,100,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,009. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

