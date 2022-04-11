Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $39.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 705,043 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

