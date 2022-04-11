Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 357,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,296. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.