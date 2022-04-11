Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 160,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

