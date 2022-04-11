Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. HEICO posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $150.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,365 shares of company stock worth $7,956,109. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HEICO by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in HEICO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.