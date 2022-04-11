Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $696.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.60 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.64. Atlassian has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.