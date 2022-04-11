Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). American Well reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $70,498.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. American Well has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.60.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

