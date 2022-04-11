Zacks: Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to report $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of WTW traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.28. 535,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,943. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

