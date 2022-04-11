Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) to post sales of $170.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $89.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $704.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.30 million to $706.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $710.06 million, with estimates ranging from $660.48 million to $738.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

VRRM opened at $14.54 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.