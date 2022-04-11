Zacks: Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Brokerages predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $126.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $125.80 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $533.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MSTR opened at $453.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

