Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $19,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 86,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,034. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $417.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

