Zacks: Analysts Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will announce $9.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.83 million and the lowest is $8.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

