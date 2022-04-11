Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Insperity also posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,424. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

