Zacks: Analysts Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post -$1.73 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.92). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 545,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.