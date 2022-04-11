Zacks: Analysts Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post -$1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.92). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 545,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

