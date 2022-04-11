Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $240.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.13 million and the lowest is $232.96 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $986.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $947.21 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

