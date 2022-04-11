Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 174,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

