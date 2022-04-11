Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,767 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
