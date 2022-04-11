Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,767 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.