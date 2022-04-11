YUSRA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,123.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (YUSRA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, YUSRA has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $7,123.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

