Yunhong CTI (CTIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTIB stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

