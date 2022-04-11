Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

Yum China stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $71,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

