Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE:THG opened at $152.34 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

