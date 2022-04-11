Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Adient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adient by 4.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

