Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after buying an additional 671,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

