Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,920 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.