Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,508 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.