Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMEH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMEH opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
