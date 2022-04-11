Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMEH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Apollo Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.