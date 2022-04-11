Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

